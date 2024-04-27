Multi-platinum selling 90s boy band Five is set to headline a new music and arts festival planned in Soham for this summer.

Five will take the top spot at the inaugural SoFest, which is the brainchild of Soham’s Viva Arts and Community Group.

With hits including When the Lights Go Out, Everybody Get Up, Inspector Gadget, Keep on Movin, Rock the Party, We Will Rock You and Don’t Wanna Let You Go, the band sold 20 million records, had four top-t10 albums and picked up a BRIT Award in 1999 for British breakthrough act, adding best pop act the following year.

Five who will be appearing at SoFest this summer

They will be supported at the festival, on June 2, at Soham’s recreation ground, by X Factor star Andy Abraham as well as a number of local acts, including Viva Vocal Vibe, Sammy Magic and his magic show, live rock and roller Ed Cusick and Nancy Ann Lee’s 80s revival.

In addition to the music, guests will be entertained with family theatre to include BUZZ and the puppet petting farm.

There will also be craft and creative activities for families as well as a fully inclusive fairground with inflatables, bumper cars and trampolines.

Festival goers will also be joined in the audience by balloon modellers, musicians and face painters.

Founder of SoFest is Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Dan Schumann, who said: “We believe we have a fabulous line up for all the family and are proud to be trialling such an ambitious new event for Soham and East Cambridgeshire.

“We want SoFest to be quality, accessible and affordable.

“As a father myself, I know how expensive it can be to have a family day out. Therefore, we have tried to ensure that as much as possible is included in the ticket entrance price for our festival.

“We really hope SoFest is well supported by the community so we can repeat it for years to come.

“This is a not-for-profit event and any money raised will be donated to Viva Arts and Community Group to help to fund its charitable work in Soham.”

The festival is supported by The Backstage Trust, Soham Town Council and Viva Arts and Community Group.

For more information and tickets, visit www.sofest.co.uk

Tickets cost £25 for adults, £20 for children (aged four to 17) or £80 for a family (two adults and two children). Children under three get free entry.