A 16-year-old boy who went missing for more than two weeks has returned home.

Jamie Stevens, who has links to Newmarket and Mildenhall, went missing on July 22 at around midday.

After going missing for more than two weeks the teenager returned to his Felixstowe home earlier today.

Jamie has links to the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall areas and it is believed that he may have travelled there. (40001918)

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter."

On Tuesday Suffolk Police renewed their appeal to find the boy, and the force said as well as links with the two towns had connections with Bury St Edmunds, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

The 16 year old has been reported missing before, with officers starting a search for him on May 5 and another on April 26.

