A new steak house is set to open its doors in Newmarket in the next few weeks.

Nelore is the latest addition to the expanding restaurant portfolio of Brazilian businessman Cezar Silva, whose Essex-based C and M Restaurant Group already owns the Italian restaurant Mangiare and the Mexican grill El Guaca in Exeter Road, where they were previously part of the building which housed the town’s Conservative Club.

Mr Silva’s latest addition is next door to El Guaca and was formerly Prezzo, which closed in February 2023, a victim of the company’s decision to enter administration.

Cezar Silva outside his new Newmarket steak house which is set to open soon

He has followed his policy of naming each of his eateries in the language appropriate to its cuisine. Mangiare is ‘to eat’ in Italian, El Guaco is the Aztec word for ‘avocado’ while Nelore is a type of Brazilian cattle, although his beef will actually be 28-day dry aged steak, sourced from Aberdeen Angus herds.

His new venture will serve traditional Rodizio-style food, which is popular all over Brazil. Meat, including chicken and lamb as well as beef is barbecued on long skewers, rotisserie style, and carved at the table and diners will help themselves from a buffet salad bar with other hot and cold accompaniments to their chosen meat.

Mr Silva moved from Brazil to the UK in 2002 when he was aged 19. Among catering chains he worked for was Prezzo, as chef, head chef, operations manager and auditor on multiple sites, including the Newmarket branch, little knowing that one day it would be the site of his own business.

Mr Silva lives in Braintree with his wife Juliana, who works in the company’s head office, daughter Isabella, 17, who helps out part-time in the Maldon branch of El Guaca, son Leonardo, 14, and five-year old daughter Olivia.

The target for the opening of Nelore had been set at the end of this month, but delays to building work and the delivery and installation of new kitchen equipment, including the state of the art Scheer Brazilian barbecue and rotisserie, might see the date put back.

“We are pleased to be able to offer another choice for diners in Newmarket and look forward to welcoming them to Nelore before too long,” said Mr Silva.