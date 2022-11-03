A well known bridge has been re-named to commemorate a Soham man who was a leader in the anti-slavery movement.

Cambridge’s Riverside Bridge has been re-named Equiano Bridge, after the great anti-slavery champion Olaudah Equiano, who was enslaved as a boy in what is now Nigeria before buying his freedom and becoming one of the most outspoken of all abolitionists.

Equiano married an English woman, Susannah Cullen, in 1792 in Soham and settled in the town.

Olaudah Equiano, whom the bridge has been named after

The new name plaque and an information board at the bridge was unveiled on Monday as part of activities for Black History Month.

Cambridgeshire County Council has been working with local community groups Circles of Change and the Cambridge African Network to re-name the bridge with the aim that more people will learn about Equiano, his place in history and his connection to Cambridgeshire where he lived and raised two daughters, although the elder, Anna, was just four when she died in 1797, and is buried and commemorated by a plaque at St Andrew’s Church, in Chesterton.

Cllr Neil Shailer, vice-chairman of the county council’s highways and transport committee, said: “It was a real privilege to be able to help facilitate this grass roots community project which remembers Olaudah Equiano who played an important part in British history.

Becky Imhagwe, who designed the board. Picture: Keith Heppell

“It is uplifting to remember our cultural heritage and it also gives us a sense of unity.”

Dr Nik Johnson, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “I was delighted to be asked to take part in the unveiling of the new name for the bridge.

“It’s important that future generations are aware of this history and the part that Equiano played in it, and how it links to our communities now.”

Isaac Ayamba, chairman of Cambridge African Network, said: “The story of Olaudah Equiano’s struggles, determination, and success in his personal life, and his work in influencing British abolitionists, is pioneering and inspirational to the current generation.

“More than 200 years since his death, his dreams and aspirations for equality still live on.”