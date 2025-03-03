Town councillors will be given a behind-closed-doors briefing on plans for the future of Newmarket’s Icewell Hill flats after a public session was cancelled.

Georgie Holmes, from housing provider Flagship, was scheduled to give a public presentation to councillors at a meeting on Monday but, just hours before it was due to start, the Newmarket Journal was contacted with a Flagship request not to report what was said. The request was refused and the presentation was shelved.

Town clerk Cathy Whitaker said Flagship had decided to provide a private briefing for councillors.

Newmarket's Icewell Hill flats whose future is being considered by housing association Flagship

A spokesman for Flagship said: “Regarding the recent town council meeting, we want to ensure residents hear directly from us about any potential changes before discussions take place elsewhere. That’s why we have prioritised speaking to residents first before making wider public announcements.

“As part of our ongoing engagement, we are developing a master plan in partnership with West Suffolk Council and we plan to host a public exhibition this summer to share proposals and gather further input from the community.

“We are fully committed to keeping both residents and stakeholders updated at every stage.”

The Flagship Group has been talking to tenants of flats at Icewell Hill and Churchill Court in Rowley Drive since 2021. Last year, residents of Churchill Court were invited to a drop-in session and sent brochures detailing a number of possibilities, including demolition of the current buildings and replacement with new homes.

Tenants were told if their homes were demolished as part of any future plans they would have a choice of a replacement at no extra cost or, if they did not want to stay, they would be given fair market value for their home plus any compensation.

Last year, the Journal asked Flagship for more detail on its proposals. Holmes confirmed they had been talking to residents about how best to improve their neighbourhoods and homes.

“Although this is still at an early stage, we know that they want to see long-term, meaningful change with regards to things such as homes, parking, lighting, play facilities and more,” she said.

“Large-scale regeneration of these sites is one of the options that has been put forward as a potential plan for the future. However, what happens will be entirely shaped by resident feedback and nothing will proceed without the backing of the community.”