Pop rock band Bastille have been confirmed as the headliners of the Newmarket Nights 2023 summer calendar.

The BRIT award-winning, multi-platinum selling group will be making their debut at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, June 30 2023

The show will be part of a series celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut album, ‘Bad Blood’, which featured the international hit 'Pompeii' and was the biggest-selling digital album of 2013.

Bastille are coming to Newmarket. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

The group's latest album, Give Me the Future, was released earlier this year and became their third to reach the UK's number one spot.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Having Bastille as our first announced artist of 2023 is such a delight – they’ve been on our ‘wish list’ for quite some time and can’t wait to see the mammoth performance they’ll bring to the July course on 30th June 2023."

Last summer, huge names such as Anne-Marie, The Script and Paloma Faith performed at Newmarket Nights.

Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday, November 4 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, November 2.

Tickets are priced starting from £29 for presale, and from £32 general sale.