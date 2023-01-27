A Newmarket man is in training for an attempt at a Guinness World Record which will take him to the limits of his strength and stamina.

Bruce Simpson, 38, who only took up weightlifting three years ago, is aiming to beat the world record for the greatest distance carrying a 300kg yoke.

For anyone who has no clue what this involves, picture a heavy tubular bar suspended across a metal frame, carried across the back of the neck and shoulders with weights of 150kg (that’s more than 47 stone) hanging downwards from each end. Then imagine running further than 71m (the current record).

On Bruce’s team, from left, Mike Blomfield, Harley-Davidson dealership manager, Bruce, Phil Marshall, Carrie Ogilvie and Alison Boyd , the late Richard Boyd’s partner and sister, with his daughter Robyn Ogilvie-Boyd. Picture: Mark Westley

Anyone who wants to see this feat performed should make a note of the date and time, August 5, 2023 at 10.30 and turn up at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Oaks Drive, Newmarket, to see if Bruce can smash it.

He had already decided that he wanted to take on the challenge and had applied to the Guinness Book of Records when he heard the news that Richard Boyd, a close friend from his schooldays at Newmarket Upper School, had tragically taken his own life, leaving his partner Carrie and young daughter Robyn.

“When I found out what had happened I got back in touch with Guinness and said that if I got the chance to go for the record, I would do it in memory of Richard. I got confirmation back almost straight away,” said Bruce.

“As well as strength, stamina and pure determination, I now have another reason to go for that record,”

Bruce, who lives in Nat Flatman Street, the street but not the house, where he was born, trains at the Asgard Gym in Newmarket with his personal trainer Mark Bromilow, who has assured him he is still on target for his record attempt despite a slight back injury.

The charity Bruce is supporting is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) which offers 24-hour help and advice to anyone facing a mental health crisis.

His target is £5,500 and anyone who wants to contribute should go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bruce-simpson85

He is being sponsored by his former employers the Harley-Davidson dealership and the Derby Cottage Clinic in Fordham Road.