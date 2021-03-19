Bryan Ferry’s show at this year’s Newmarket Nights cancelled

The Jockey Club has announced that Bryan Ferry will not be performing at Newmarket Nights this summer, due to the cancellation of his 2021 tour.

Since the release of the government’s road map, The Jockey Club Live has been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music to Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

Although June 21 has been given as the planned reopening date for large-scale events, The Jockey Club is sad that they are unable to bring Bryan Ferry’s iconic live show to Newmarket on Friday, July 16, as planned, as his tour has been cancelled.

Bryan Ferry

Bryan Ferry's management stated: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of the Bryan Ferry tour 2021. Due to difficulties with logistics, the different restrictions in each country and our concern for Bryan’s fans and team, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all our shows this year.

"We will announce new dates as soon as possible, when we are confident they can take place safely and without the risk of further postponement. We would like to thank you for your support and patience during this difficult and uncertain time."

Ticket holders will automatically receive an e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture, or can request a refund via thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket.

