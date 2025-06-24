

A mum who enjoyed a poignant day visiting friends in a children’s hospice said it was a pleasure to be raising funds for the charity that supported them.

Charlotte Turner and her five-year-old daughter Amalie have signed up for next month’s East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) Newmarket Bubble Rush.

The foam-filled challenge is taking place at the Rowley Mile Racecourse, on Sunday July 6. The course features four bubble stations along a 2.5km route. Each has a cannon pumping out coloured foam to create a four-foot-deep bubble bath.

Charlotte Turner with her daughter Amalie and partner Richard who have signed up for the East Anglian Children's Hospices' Newmarker Bubble Rush

Charlotte and Amalie, from Isleham, booked up their places after visiting EACH’s hospice in Milton in August 2023.

Along with Charlotte’s partner, Richard, they were there to visit friends David and Lisa Radcliffe and their four-year-old son, George, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer - the soft tissue tumour Rhabdomyosarcoma, in May the previous year.

He was referred to EACH the following spring and died at its Milton hospice in October 2023.

George Radcliffe with his parents Lisa and David

“Despite the circumstances, we had such a lovely day at Milton,” said Charlotte. “It gave us an opportunity to see first hand the difference EACH’s care and support made to David, Lisa and George.

“The sun was shining, we spent time in the hospice’s beautiful gardens, and I remember the staff cooked us the most beautiful roast dinner. I work in a hospital so am used to challenging environments. However, the hospice wasn’t really what I expected.

“I thought it would be a sad, perhaps uncomfortable experience, but it was bright, airy and welcoming. It was peaceful and there were happy faces, so it completely altered my opinion.”

David and Lisa subsequently received bereavement support from EACH, and Charlotte said George will be at the forefront of their minds on Bubble Rush day.

“EACH looked after him so well, and that’s why we want to give something back,” she said.

“There are many great causes to support, but I feel a real connection to EACH. It’s personal and close to my heart, and I feel lucky we had our day there.

“It was a real honour and a special experience. Now I want to raise funds and the Bubble Rush is perfect as it’s something I can do with Amalie.

“She had a colour run at school recently, and it made her even more excited to do something special in memory of her friend, George.”

To find out more, go to eastangliaschildrenshospices.enthuse.com/pf/charlotte-turner