A Newmarket newsagent and convenience store has been forced to shut down because the building it is in was said to be structurally unsafe.

McColl’s, in St Mary’s Square, closed last month with staff sent home when concerns were raised about the basement structure.

The building housing the shop is Grade II listed and, as a result, special consent will have to be given by the planning authority before any work can be started.

McColl's in St Mary's Square, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

This week a danger sign was posted on the front door, but customers who had their newspapers delivered by the shop, have been left in the dark.

“We have not been told anything,” said one, who did not wish to be named.

“I expected a notice on the door, or something but there has been nothing.”

Suffolk News has tried to contact McColl’s, which has over 1,200 managed convenience stores and newsagents across the country, for further information but the company has not responded to either telephone call or emails.

Members of Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee were made aware of the closure when they met on Monday.