A building company director from Chippenham, near Newmarket, has confirmed his not guilty pleas to charges linked to the provision of false building work completion certificates during the sale of 36 flats in a development in Newmarket High Street.

Wayne Murfet appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. The charges against him relate to making or supplying articles for use in fraud on or before October 11, 2018, namely 36 false certificates of completion of building works, intending they would be used in the conveyancing of flats at The Grosvenor, 146-148 High Street.

Murfet and Lors Homes Ltd have also previously denied fraud by failing to disclose to the purchasers of six flats, numbers 2, 4, 7, 17, 25 and 31 that building works had not been certified as complete by the building control department at West Suffolk Council.

He has also denied providing a false certificate of completion of building works during the conveyancing of a house at The Paddock, in Burrough Green, and failing to disclose to the purchaser that building works had not been certified as complete by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

His trial is set to start at Ipswich Crown Court on July 1.