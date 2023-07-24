Permission has been granted to turn part of Newmarket Library into a building society.

The Cambridge Building Society applied to convert two storerooms in the library – located inside the Guineas shopping centre – into an office and safe room.

West Suffolk Council approved the project today.

The Cambridge Building Society is getting a new office within Newmarket Library, located inside the Guineas Shopping Centre (pictured)

The building society already has a branch in the Guineas centre, and this will relocate permanently after the new premises are completed.

The existing staff toilets and kitchenette will be shared between library and building society staff.

The application reads: “The Cambridge Building Society is an independent mutual society that has been operating since 1850.

“The company provides funding for people buying their own home and provisions for people in a position to save.”