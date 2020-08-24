Burwell man jailed for killing 44-year-old cyclist as he cross the road

A dangerous driver from Burwell who killed a 44-year-old cyclist as he crossed the road has been jailed.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miles Polite, of Cornfields, was driving his Ford Focus at about 10.20pm on December 12, 2017, in Trumpington.

As he drove along the High Street Polite hit cyclist Stewart Milne, 44, while he crossed the road.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miles Polite, of Cornfields, was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court today.

Polite stopped at the scene and called 999. While on the phone with the call handler he said: "I hit the guy, he was going across the pedestrian crossing but it was a green light."

Mr Milne, who was a keen cyclist and father of three, was taken to hospital where he died two days later on December 14.

During a roadside police interview, Polite admitted that he "might have been going a bit too fast." Detectives later worked out at the time of the collision he would have been driving at about 45mph in the 30mph zone.

Witnesses in the area told police that in the moments leading up to the crash, Polite had ovcertaken another car at speed by entering a right hand only lane.

Polite, of Cornfields, Burwell, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.

He was also disqualified from driving for four and a half years.

After the hearing Pc Sean Redman described it as an "incredibly tragic case".

"At the time of the collision, it was dark and rainy and Polite was driving over the designated speed limit," he said.

"This highlights just how vital it is for motorists drive to the conditions of the road in order to prevent awful instances like this from occurring."

Read more CourtsNewmarket