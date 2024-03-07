Passengers evacuated from bus on A14 eastbound at junction 38, near Kennett, after smoke issues from engine compartment
Published: 09:45, 07 March 2024
| Updated: 11:10, 07 March 2024
A bus was evacuated on the A14 this morning after smoke issued from its engine.
The fire service was called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway around junction 38 near Kennett, near Newmarket, where the A14 and A11 split.
Four engines were dispatched to the scene, with passengers evacuated. Smoke was issuing from the vehicle’s engine compartment, but there was no fire.
A stop on the incident was issued at 8.59am.