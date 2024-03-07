A bus was evacuated on the A14 this morning after smoke issued from its engine.

The fire service was called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway around junction 38 near Kennett, near Newmarket, where the A14 and A11 split.

Four engines were dispatched to the scene, with passengers evacuated. Smoke was issuing from the vehicle’s engine compartment, but there was no fire.

The A14 eastbound at junction 38, near Kennett, where a bus was evacuated this morning after smoke issued from its engine compartment. Picture: Google Maps

A stop on the incident was issued at 8.59am.