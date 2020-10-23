Newmarket 's business improvement district has set out its coronavirus recovery plan today as it begins its campaign to get town businesses to back it for another five years.

Love Newmarket's draft plan, sent out to businesses today, sets out how the organisation wants to help the town centre recover from the greatest economic earthquakes in modern history.

The business improvement district (BID), which is designed to push forward town centre businesses, will take feedback on the document and publish its final plan in January, just a month before ballots are sent out asking business-owners to agree to it continuing until 2026.

Love Newmarket's Shop Local Save Our High Street campaign. BID manager Paul Brown with town mayor Michael Jefferys visiting shops in town earlier this year. Picture by Mark Westley.

According to the document businesses will see the rate they pay to the organisation slashed by 10 per cent for the next two financial years as part of its five point Covid-19 recovery plan.

And the improvement district has pledged rates after that would not increase above levels today for the duration of its term.

Other parts of its proposals include a promise to support future businesses, with lobbying for business rate reforms, commercial rent level changes and car parking charges high on its agenda.

Love Newmarket has also said it wanted to improve the local environment by working with the town and district council to make the centre more attractive and welcoming.

And, if re-elected, the BID will use more than £40,000 to fund new digital signage in 2021-22, giving shoppers and visitors better help in navigating the town and members additional advertising opportunities.

John Morrey, chairman of Love Newmarket, said the organisation had "achieved so much" since it was set up in 2016.

"Times are very challenging at the moment for all businesses in town, but the last few months have reminded how important a role Love Newmarket has in both preserving and shaping the future of our town," he said.

"Newmarket has a unique and iconic High Street in terms of its setting and architectural styles, providing a solid foundation on which a vibrant and eclectic mix of both national and independent retailers can develop their business."

There are more than 300 businesses which pay into the BID, with the organisation pumping £1 million into the town centre since it was established.

Paul Brown, manager of the BID, said since he took over the organisation had improved its communications with members.

"We have laid the key foundations to now move forward and build a better town," he said. "The business plan is both ambitious and bold and is exactly what our members need and deserve in these challenging times."

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket