A Newmarket business owner has embarked on a 3,400 mile round trip to deliver gifts to underprivileged children in a Bulgarian orphanage.

Rory Sasse only decided to make the trip a few weeks ago and using social media got his friends to put together shoe box gifts including not only basic essentials like tooth brushes, soaps and toothpaste but some special Christmas treats including sweets, chocolates and personalised keepsakes, such as a friendship bracelets.

Rory became aware of the plight of some of the orphanage residents around 14 years ago when his parents, former Classic winning trainer Duncan and his wife Candy, moved to the Rhodope mountains in Bulgaria.

Rory Sasse with helpers Mel Kilby, Victoria Beckett, 17-month-old Lily and five-month-old Henry Beckett.

“ I spent a lot of time exploring the area and became aware of a local orphanage,” said Rory.

“With the help of a translator I arranged to visit. I was shocked at what I witnessed and left there knowing I had to help. Over the years I loaded my car up with shoe box gifts that I collected from kind volunteers, one year I even bought an old minibus and filled it with carpets, furniture and bedding.”

And he added: “Things have improved greatly over the years. While the overall number of children living in orphanages in Bulgaria has greatly diminished, Bulgaria still

has the highest rate of orphaned children in Europe. Ten years ago, there were 144 orphanages in Bulgaria. Today, the number of has dropped to 57, which is a huge improvement.”

Rory said the orphanage he originally helped was one of the ones that had closed down.

“The younger children tend to get fostered and the older children go to what we would call a boarding house,”he said. “These are still pretty grim and this is where I will be delivering the gifts on Christmas morning.”

He was due to leave the UK on Sunday with his older brother Damianhelping him with the driving.

“I was truly overwhelmed this year by the love, kindness and support that people showed,” said Rory, “and knowing that because of the joint effort of everyone, we are going to put some smiles on some facesthis Christmas.”

And he thanked supporters Mel Kilby, Victoria Beckett, Lauren Godfrey, Monza Ali and Suffolk Motors for their help.

