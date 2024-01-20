A new scheme to try to improve the look of Newmarket town centre has been launched.

Love Newmarket BID (Business Improvement District) and Newmarket Town Council have joined forces to launch the shop front improvement grant scheme.

It opened for applications on Monday and has a total of £18,750, which is being funded by contributions by the BID and Newmarket Town Council, and a grant from West Suffolk Council made up of cash from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to give away to businesses whose owners are keen to give their premises a new lease of life.

Newmarket BID and the town council is launching a policy to help businesses improve their shop fronts, from left, Cathy Whitaker, town clerk, mayor Cllr Philippa Winter and Natalie Robinson, Newmarket BID manager. Picture: Keith Heppell

Grants are available to make improvements to the look of shop fronts and will cover up to 50 per cent of the cost of work up to £2,000.

Open to all businesses in the High Street and adjoining streets, the scheme is aiming to help rejuvenate the town, making it a more attractive place to visit, live, and work. Grants can be used towards shop painting, replacing signage or even replacing an entire shopfront.

“We’ve fought hard to secure this funding for our businesses and hope that many will take advantage of the opportunities now open to them,” said BID manager Natalie Robinson. “The shop front improvement grant scheme is here to help businesses improve their premises, whilst making the town more attractive to visitors, residents and potential new business ventures.”

She said that in the past similar schemes had had a good take up from a local businesses.

“We’ve seen some fantastic renovations taking place in previous years. We hope that this will be the case for 2024 and we look forward to receiving applications,” she said.

“We will also showcase the works carried out on our social channels from all successful applicants.

“Working together with Newmarket Town Council, this joint venture provides a fantastic level of support for all local business owners and operators and is open to both non-BID and BID members.”

Newmarket’s mayor Cllr Philippa Winter has backed the scheme and was at Monday’s launch with town clerk Cathy Whitaker.

Business owners wishing to apply for the scheme should go to www.lovenewmarket.co.uk where they can complete the online application.

Applications opened on Mondayand will close at midnight on Sunday, February 11.

Those who have made successful applications will be notified during the week commencing Monday, February 26.