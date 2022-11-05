Newmarket fire service had a busy night as crews battled several fires in the town in a suspected arson incident.

Crews are were first called to a vehicle fire 2.42am in Hyperion Way. After extinguishing the fire at 3.01am, crews then attended another bin fire 3.13am Tulyar Walk off Hyperion Way.

Several minutes later, crews were called to yet another bin fire in Tular Walk, extinguishing the blaze at 3.31am.

Fire fighters attended another bin fire at Rutland Arms Hotel in High Street at 6.49am.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We believe them to be deliberate and linked. We are working with the police to identify parties who may be involved in that."

Crews will now undertake hotspotting today to check affected areas and ensure there is no further risk to areas which are vulnerable to more fires.