A busy road was blocked earlier this morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A142 Fordham Road, at the A14 junction 37 slip road, near Newmarket, at 6.40am.

The vehicles were initially blocking the carriageway but were removed by 7.05am.

The junction between the A142 Fordham Road and the A14 eastbound junction 37 slip road, where police were called to this morning after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps

No injuries were reported.