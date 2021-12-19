A main road in West Suffolk was closed for several hours overnight as emergency services dealt with a crash.

Police and ambulance crews were on the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the A143 just outside of Wickhambrook.

Officers were called to the scene at 10.25pm, with the road closed the Bury St Edmunds side of Depden Green and at the Wickham Street junction with Bury Road in Wickhambrook on the A143 until the early hours of the morning.

A143 at Wickhambrook. Picture: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said it had reopened by around 5am.

Officers have not yet shared details on how serious the crash was and if anyone was hurt in the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting incident reference 342 of December 18.