Part of Newmarket's Fordham Road will be closed overnight from Wednesday as council contractors resurface the A142.

Suffolk Highways will be repairing the road between September 30 and October 6, with workers shutting the road overnight between 8pm and 6am.

The road will be closed between the A14 westbound slipway to St Albans in the town.

Part of Fordham Road will be closed as council contractors resurface the road. Picture: Google (42409195)

When the road is closed traffic will be diverted via the A142, A1304, A1303, A14 and vice versa.

It is the latest road closure announced for the Newmarket area, with the A14 also set for overnight roadworks next month .

Between junction 36 at Nine Mile Hill and junction 37 in Exning the busy east-west road will be shut to late night traffic between October 5 and 7, and between junction 37 and 35 from October 8 to October 15 .

Staff from Highways England will be working on the bypass between 9pm and 4am each day, with diversions in place.

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk