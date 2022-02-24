A butchers which has been a part of Newmarket since 1881 is to reopen its doors following an extensive refurbishment of its shop premises in Newmarket.

Powters, a family-run business situated in Wellington Street and renowed for its sausages, has been closed for 12 days, but will reopen to customers tomorrow.

The shop has undergone a full refit, with a more updated design, including the latest dry ageing beef technology for ageing and displaying beef at the perfect humidity and temperature and a new packing area to help streamline the online side of the business.

Powters in the early 2000s

“The main aim of the refit is to provide customers a better shopping experience with space for us to accommodate a new range of meats and deli products as well as updates in food technology such as the dry ageing beef display and a new hot counter for our sausage rolls,” said director Tristan Powter.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve seen a real growth in shoppers looking for high quality, high welfare British meat, and by modernising the shop we hope to show that butchers shops are evolving to adapt to the needs of today’s shopper.”

“The new preparation and packing area will also improve the efficiency of the growing online side of the business,” added Tristan

“We launched Powters Butchers Online last year and it’s proved hugely successful.

“The new packing area will allow us to deal with orders more efficiently and gives us space to further expand this side of the business as well as our wholesale supply to restaurants and corporate venues.”

To find out more, visit www.powters-butchers.co.uk