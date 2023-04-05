New buyers for the former Animal Health Trust headquarters in Kentford have been named.

Development company Lochailort Investments recently acquired the property and its land, near Newmarket, which had been on the market through agent Bidwells for just over a year, with an asking price of £7.85 million.

Last week, Bidwells partner James Wood had spoken of the sale being good for Kentford, explaining that the new owner would take possession of the site next month.

The site is the former home of veterinary and scientific research charity Animal Health Trust

The new owners of the 120-acre site, which was formerly home to the veterinary and scientific research charity, describe themselves as ‘responsible for the facilitation and delivery of many residential and commercial developments in southern England’.

The Animal Health Trust was forced into liquidation in July 2020 after attempts to secure funding failed.

It had employed a team of 250 staff, and celebrated reaching its 75th anniversary back in 2017.