The results of three recent by-elections have seen Conservatives take all three seats, with one more Tory representative joining Newmarket town council.

Julian Ferries was voted in to the council, representing the Studlands district, last night with 280 votes to the 234 of Independent candidate Hande Tiryakioglu.

Fellow town councillor Karen Soons, said: "Congratulations on your election win last night Julian Ferries.

"I know that Julian has lived on Studlands for 20 years and will continue to work tirelessly for residents no matter how they voted. It was great to be part of such a hard working team to help Julian get elected. "

Newmarket Town Council is now made up of nine Independents, two Labour candidates and seven Conservatives.

A by-election has also taken place in Soham North Ward, with Mark Goldsack becoming a district councillor for the Conservative party.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives have won back The Rows seat at West Suffolk Council in last night’s by-election, with a former portfolio holder for planning taking up the seat.

A by-election was held on Thursday for the district councillor position covering Beck Row and West Row, previously held by the late John Smith, Independent.

