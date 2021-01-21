It proved to be an alarming journey when I had to take a cab home from Cambridge last week.

I had plenty else to worry about during the trip but my private ponderings were invaded by the driver who was the closest I have yet come to the sort of idiocy that sways supporters of President Trump.

He left me worried for two reasons. First, what he said. Second, why I let him spout wicked nonsense without telling him to shut up.

John Bone, the columnist who gets Newmarket talking (43995033)

He seriously asserted that the only reason Matt Hancock and his Health Service say hospitals are full of Covid patients is to stop more of us coming forward with our various illnesses. In short, he believes it is a trick to save expense because the NHS has been so underfunded for so long that empty beds would keep hospitals from virtual bankruptcy.

According to him, Matt and his mates are engineering the crisis to save their faces and a broken system.

We live in wild and worrying times. A perfect period for every sort of loony to strut their insanity. It is wise and sensible to treat politicians with caution, but must we also doubt the word of mighty minds in science and the evidence of our eyes? Is everyone trying to dupe us?

I find it quite terrifying that the most obvious and total nonsense can find a foothold here. My driver spoke idiocy but was not an idiot. What made him so dangerously credulous?

I endured his crazy talk in silence. All I wanted to do was get home. So I said nothing. And even now I fail to see what I could effectively have said. Sane argument is oxygen to this sort of insanity. It makes rubbish seem reasonable. But silence lets lunatics think people like me are taking them seriously.

It is not just the viruses that make these days dangerous.

----

Much as I admire the way Newmarket jogger Chris Gay has triumphed in a ‘virtual’ race at Wymondham, I am blowed if I can guess how he did it. But if you know, please don’t tell me. My world is so short of magic and mystery at the moment that I’d prefer to use my imagination.

This notion of virtual events could save the sporting scene. It’s nothing new.Some old blokes in blazers long ago worked out ways to decide who won abandoned cricket matches using a mathematic formula. Could this be used for our desperate local football clubs? And if it is used to find cricket results would players still get the tea?

The TV companies have already created virtual football crowds which, irritating as they are, I prefer to that eerie silence punctured by the obscene shouts of real players. Surely the real and absolute solution is to surrender to the almighty computer and leave all sport to algorithms

----

As La Hogue Farm becomes part of the bitter battle over the Sunnica solar energy scheme I find a few lines of Wordsworth creep into my head:“…. For old, unhappy, far-off things and battles long ago.”

I assume the farm gets its name from the naval battle we fought and won against the French in 1692. Now La Hogue is embattled in a very different way but once again an important national policy is at issue. Send for the Marines!

----

Why in these dire days are footballers so reluctant to give up their ecstatic hugging and smooching after a goal?

As old footie film confirms, if they had behaved so sensually in public only a few years ago they would have ended up on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

----

Thank heavens I am not still at school in this pandemic and trusting teacher to rate my work rather than a public examination. Don’t teachers still have pets and pests?

I was in the second category throughout my sorry education and I despised my lazy, incompetent teachers with a single exception. But that, of course, was in the olden days before pedagogy reached its present perfection.

----

I am not qualified to judge the wisdom of building a new town between Mildenhall and West Row and Worlington. It might house a host of hopeful home-hunters. But I do know it represents a huge challenge to archaeologists.

This may be the future but the past is in every shovelful of soil in these parts.Successful civilizations left their mark on the land. No matter the urgency, it should be exploited with the utmost care.