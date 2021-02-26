Town councillors have demanded that a district council rethinks its controversial plans to hike car parking fees in Newmarket.

Newmarket Town Council is set to turn up the heat on West Suffolk Council’s plans to increase parking charges and lengthen periods drivers will have to pay to use town centre car parks.

The assault on the district’s plans was led by Cllr Chris O’Neill, who won backing from town councillors for them to write to West Suffolk and urge it to review and consult on the proposed changes.

Market Square car park in Newmarket

“When is West Suffolk going to stop punishing our residents and local businesses, and do something instead to support the economic health of our town?” he asked.

The district council last week advertised it would increase rates from April 12 but, at the same time, said it would not up the rates yet and had to advertise the increases because of legal procedures.

The changes, agreed more than a year ago, will be implemented, but the district authority has not yet agreed on a date.

The Guineas car park in Newmarket

But Cllr O’Neill said publishing the advertisement, but not announcing when the changes would actually be introduced ‘just increases uncertainty and anxiety for residents”.

“It would seem that West Suffolk Council remains intent on increasing parking charges and parking periods, despite providing no evidence to justify the increases and also not taking into account people’s changing shopping habits as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

After the meeting, West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths told Suffolk News the authority had been at the forefront of supporting businesses and communities in the town.

And he said charges helped businesses.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council

“Our tariff structure actually supports the local economy by helping manage and meet parking demand for workers and visitors alike, including the turnover of spaces,” he said.

“Between lockdowns last year, the council saw a strong return of people using its car parks and in particular in Newmarket where occupancy returned to over 90 per cent compared to previous years.”

During the Monday night council meeting, Cllr O’Neill also said that introducing longer parking hours before considering residents parking zones was ‘premature and a sign of bad faith from the council’.

Without parking zones, many residents will not be allowed to park outside their homes.

All Saints Road in Newmarket pictured in June 2020. Picture by Mark Westley

In All Saints’ Road, this could mean that shoppers can park for free in the hour long restriction bays but Council Tax-payers would also have to fork out more money to West Suffolk so they can leave their vehicles in the car park.

Cllr Griffiths said: “We have engaged with Newmarket and worked closely with Love Newmarket on parking, committed funds and asked the County Council to review Resident’s Parking Zones in the town, though this would require residents to agree the scheme.”

Head to our politics page for expert analysis and all the latest news from your politicians and councils

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket