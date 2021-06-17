Recent proposals, which would see Newmarket become part of a new parliamentary constituency, have re-ignited calls for the whole town to be moved into Cambridgeshire.

Last week, plans were published which will keep the town split between two parliamentary constituencies, one part being part of East Cambridgeshire and the other being merged into the same constituency as Bury St Edmunds.

But two former senior councillors, Peter Cresswell and Tom Kerby, have called for Newmarket to become a part of Cambridgeshire, putting the border confusion to rest once and for all.

Peter Cresswell and Tom Kerby

Mr Cresswell, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “One only has to glance at a map to see the extent to which Newmarket is out on a limb on the edge of Suffolk.

“The town is surrounded by villages that are in Cambridgeshire. This is something that needs to be addressed and the time is now.”

The former Conservative councillor said the Boundary Commission’s 2011 proposal, which would have seen Newmarket amalgamated with Ely in Parliament, ‘would have been infinitely more sensible than the proposal currently on the table’.

Tom Kerby, former deputy mayor of Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

“I just think it’s a nonsense that a town as prestigious as Newmarket is served by two councils in two counties,” he said.

Mr Kerby, who has also served as a Conservative on East Cambridgeshire District Council and as Newmarket’s deputy mayor, also argued the town should be moved out of Suffolk.

“Our historic town deserves so much better from its district and county councils,” he said.

“As many will know the town falls under two district councils, two county councils, and two police forces, even without the mention of the complication of local education and the racecourse having four authorities to deal with,” he said.

“West Suffolk Council seems to concentrate on Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall, where an investment of over £10 million has been allocated for its new hub. With Suffolk County Council in Ipswich, one wonders what they really do think of Newmarket on its outer reaches.”

For more information on the proposed boundaries, and to find out how to submit your views, call 020 7276 1102.

