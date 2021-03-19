A district council bolted security cameras on to a lamppost to try stop damage to its no parking signs, only to remove them days later when neighbours complained.

Residents in Newmarket’s Park Lane were shocked when they saw workmen installing an array of security cameras outside their homes – put up to beam images of the road back to CCTV operators in Bury St Edmunds after a spate of vandalism targeting parking restriction signs in the area.

Simon Hawes, who lives in the street, said it was a ‘totally disproportionate’ move to put up the cameras and that no other measures had been put in place before the CCTV was put up.

He added that he, along with neighbours, were never consulted about the move and were concerned about the height of the cameras and the possibility they could see into bedrooms using the movable lens. A West Suffolk spokesman insisted that the cameras were not pointed at homes.

“Having them there is just a huge overreaction,” said Mr Hawes. “What’s the reported crime in the area? They say to street furniture, but they mean damage to their parking restriction signs.”

“The background to this is parking in the area. Since last year, with the introduction of parking enforcement, it’s been a nightmare,” he said.

Mr Hawes said instead of the council getting to grips with on street parking in the area, which had caused anger from residents around the All Saints’ area since wardens started handing out tickets to people parking outside their homes, the district authority opted to put up the cameras to ‘protect their revenue stream’.

A council spokesman said the cameras were used in ‘high crime areas’ and followed strict guidance.

“In this case the street had been the scene of a number of persistent crimes of criminal damage to street signs and furniture since June last year,” the spokesman said.

“Following concerns raised with us on the day we did remove them and are in discussions with the police.

“We would also ask anyone living in these areas or passing through who may have seen anything related to the crimes that have been committed to contact the police.”

