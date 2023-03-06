Camilla, Queen Consort, is set to visit two venues in Suffolk later this week for celebrations and to unveil a painting.

She will visit The British Racing School in Newmarket, which was officially opened by her husband King Charles on November 23, 1983.

This will mark the 40th anniversary of the school, which has trained thousands of people in horse racing.

The Queen Consort will visit Newmarket on Thursday. (Hugh Hastings/PA) (62823013)

She will meet local school children grooming the horses and unveil a plaque to mark the 40th anniversary while at the site.

Her Majesty The Queen Consort is also expected to unveil a painting of the Belvoir Huntsman, John Holliday, at the British Sporting Art Trust in the town.

The British Sporting Art Trust was set up in 1977 to celebrate and promote all aspects of British sporting art.

Camilla will meet with artist Charles Church before unveiling the work.