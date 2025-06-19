A Newmarket councillor has won his fight to re-instate a much-used town bus service.

Cllr Janne Jarvis who, on Friday together with former town deputy mayor and fellow campaigner Chris O’Neill, completed a 16-mile walk in protest at the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority’s (CPCA) cancellation of the number 11 service between Newmarket and Cambridge, said he was delighted by news that Suffolk County Council was stepping in to fund a new service.

The T4 service, which the CPCA put in to replace the number 11, excluded Newmarket’s Studlands Park estate which Cllr Jarvis represents.

Cllr Janne with Chris O'Neill and supporters after they completed their protest walk from Cambridge to Newmarket

He argued that the service change had left many residents stranded and unable to access essential services such as work, healthcare or education and his campaign was backed by residents and members of Newmarket Town Council, who have long argued the town needs better public transport links.

“I am thrilled that Suffolk County Council has conceded that the changes to the bus route were wrong and is willing to provide a new and improved bus route for Newmarket that includes Studlands, and Exning,” he said.

“This is a major victory for our residents, citizen action and local political and media pressure.

“It sends a strong signal to local authorities that our community is united and will not stand by and allow our transport to be degraded.

“Thank you to everybody who made their voices heard. We must always stand up for each other.”

Cllr Chris Chambers, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport strategy, planning and waste, said: “Since we received notification from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority of their intention to cancel the T4 bus service in Newmarket, we have been working extensively with local providers and the community to find solutions for those affected.

“Through the Department for Transport’s Local Authority Bus Grant for 2025/26, which was received by Suffolk County Council on June 1, we are now in a position to be able fund a new town service linking Exning and Studlands Park with the town centre and the railway station.

“This route is currently being finalised by the operator and further information will be distributed as soon as possible.

“This new service will be subject to the standard 70-day notice period required by the Traffic Commissioner.

“To reduce the gap in services around Studlands Park, we will be recommending a shorter notice period to the Traffic Commissioner.”

Newmarket MP Nick Timothy has also written to Suffolk County Council to support a bid by Newmarket Town Council for funding to improve bus services in the town.

And he requested the council work with bus companies to improve public transport for Studlands and Exning, using some of the £2.8 million allocated by the government.