The candidates have been revealed for a town's upcoming by-election.

West Suffolk Council will hold a by-election for the Newmarket East ward on September 11.

The election was called after Cllr Sue Perry stepped down from her position after being elected in 2023 under the Labour Party banner.

The candidates have been announced for an upcoming election in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm.

Further details can be found on the council's website.

The candidates are:

- Graham Creelman (Labour)

- Danny Kent (Green)

- Robert Nobbs (Conservative)

- Caroline Revitt (Lib Dem)

- Adrian Whittle (Reform)