Four men have appeared in court after 300 cannabis plants worth around £250,000 were discovered when police raided a drug factory at a house in Newmarket High Street.

The police raid came as a result of a six-month investigation by the neighbourhood support team using intelligence and information received from members of the public.

As part of the same operation to tackle drug supply and organised crime groups in Cambridge, cocaine, cannabis, and more than £5,000 in cash, were seized following searches of properties in the city.

Some of the 300 cannabis plants found at a house in Newmarket High Street

The men were arrested at a house in Rustat Avenue in Cambridge and appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday.

Bekim Shehu, 24, of Cottage Grove, London was charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine; Ersit Lika, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine, possession of another person’s identity document and obstructing the course of public justice.

Elvis Lika, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine and 21-year-old Fatjon Murju, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

All four defendants were remanded in custody and a provisional trial date has been set for July 30 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Sgt Stuart Austin, who lead the operation, said: “After six months of hard work, this is a great result for the team who are dedicated to tackling drug related criminality.

“Drugs and organised crime groups have no place in our county. They target vulnerable people and bring crime to our communities and we’ll continue to disrupt them and put those responsible before the court.”

