Vehicles collide on the junction between Bury Road and Martin Road in Kentford
Published: 20:37, 03 May 2023
| Updated: 20:45, 03 May 2023
Three people are injured and one was trapped after a crash in Kentford.
The two-vehicle collision took place on the junction between Bury Road (B1506) and Moulton Road (B1085).
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called at 7.11pm today. The team released the trapped person, and all three people are in the care of the ambulance service.
Three fire engines were mobilised but used just two – one from Newmarket and one from Mildenhall.