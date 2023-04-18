Three lanes closed on A14 after car crashes into central reservation at Chippenham near Newmarket with Mildenhall Police in attendance
Published: 12:26, 18 April 2023
| Updated: 13:15, 18 April 2023
Three lanes were closed on the A14 early this morning after a car crashed into the central reservation near a Suffolk town.
Police were called at 12.57am to reports of a collision at junction 38 outside Chippenham, near Newmarket, after a black Honda Civic hit the central reservation in the road.
The three lanes remained closed until about 3.15am while the carriageway was cleared, with Mildenhall Police in attendance.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that there was debris in the road but there were no injuries.
National Highways are currently dealing with the damage to the road structure.