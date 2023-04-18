Three lanes were closed on the A14 early this morning after a car crashed into the central reservation near a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 12.57am to reports of a collision at junction 38 outside Chippenham, near Newmarket, after a black Honda Civic hit the central reservation in the road.

The three lanes remained closed until about 3.15am while the carriageway was cleared, with Mildenhall Police in attendance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that there was debris in the road but there were no injuries.

National Highways are currently dealing with the damage to the road structure.