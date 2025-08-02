A car has been damaged in a village near Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket after its back tyres were slashed.

The car parked in Boyden Close, Wickhambrook, had its two back tyres slashed sometime between 11pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for information and ask if you saw who caused the damage or have any information about the incident, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/43075/25 via the website.

A car has been damaged in Boyden Close, Wickambrook, after its back tyres were slashed. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.