A car parked on a driveway in a Suffolk town has had its passenger side window smashed.

The incident was sometime between 5pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday in Field Terrace Road, Newmarket.

Officers are appealing for information and asking anyone who saw or heard anything unusual around this time, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/29309/24 via the website.

Police are appealing after a car parked on a driveway in Field Terrace Road, Newmarket, was damaged. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.