Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car parked in Field Terrace Road in Newmarket has passenger window smashed

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:49, 28 May 2024
 | Updated: 11:22, 28 May 2024

A car parked on a driveway in a Suffolk town has had its passenger side window smashed.

The incident was sometime between 5pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday in Field Terrace Road, Newmarket.

Officers are appealing for information and asking anyone who saw or heard anything unusual around this time, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/29309/24 via the website.

Police are appealing after a car parked on a driveway in Field Terrace Road, Newmarket, was damaged. Picture: Google Maps
Police are appealing after a car parked on a driveway in Field Terrace Road, Newmarket, was damaged. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Cameron Reid