Two drivers were injured as a car smashed into the front of a shop in Newmarket’s Mill Hill today.

The accident, which was at about 12.45pm, involved two cars, a blue Ford Kuga and a black Volvo.

It appears the Ford Kuga, whose driver was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, was heading towards Exning Road but soon after the St Mary’s Square junction had veered across the road hitting the Volvo, flattening a concrete bollard and smashing into the door of Simpsons gun shop.

The scene following the accident on Mill Hill today

The driver of the Volvo, which was heading in the opposite direction and had smashed into another bollard, was also treated by paramedics.

The door to the gun shop was damaged but no-one inside was hurt

Three ambulances were at the scene as well as police who closed the road.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “We just heard an almighty bang and wondered what on earth had happened. We thought it might have been a ramraid on the shop. It’s a miracle no-one was walking on the pavement as it was lunchtime and it can be quite busy at that time.”