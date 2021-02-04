Newmarket carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meeting on Monday, members of the town council’s community and leisure services committee, reluctantly pulled the plug on this year’s event, which had been scheduled to go ahead in July.

Town mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “It is just too early to hope the virus will have gone away by July.”

Newmarket carnival, pictured here in 2018, will not be held this year as because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture Mark Westley.

Cllr Peter Hulbert said: “We should leave it until 2022. We don’t know where we stand at the moment and if we were going to have a carnival this year we should have set things in motion by now.”

Committee chairman Cllr Julie De’ath added: “I feel we are not out of the woods yet. We should focus on having some really good events organised for next year.”

A report to councillors said: “It is expected that the third lockdown will remain in place until the middle of February. There are hopes that by July the virus will be more under control with the roll out of the vaccine however the uncertainty and complexity of the Covid-19 crisis, mean that planning ahead is challenging.”

Members of the Newmarket Town Council’s community and leisure services committee, reluctantly pulled the plug on this year’s event, which had been scheduled to go ahead in July. Carnival pictured in 2019. Picture Mark Westley.

Members agreed that money which would have been spent on this year’s event would be ring-fenced for next year when the event could be part of celebrations to make the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Another victim of the pandemic is the commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Newmarket High Street, which had originally been planned for this month but has now been postponed until next year although work on a plaque to remember the civilians who died goes on.

