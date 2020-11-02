A cat is fighting for its life after it was shot through its stomach in Exning last week.

Kanji, a three year old Maine Coon, was rushed into surgery at the weekend where vets had discovered it had been shot with an air rifle late last week.

Julie Boucher, the owner, said Kanji had returned to her Oxford Street home and was very unwell.

Kanji was shot late last week, and the three-year-old Maine Coon is now fighting for its life (42953493)

"He came home on Friday and was violently sick - which cats sometimes are - and he was very lethargic," she told Suffolk News. "I took him to the vets on Saturday and they thought he was okay - I spent all day trying to get fluids down him."

But Kanji's injuries, which because they were so small on the outside could not be spotted, continued to take their toll. He was rushed into the vets yesterday where the full extent of his wounds were discovered.

"The bullet has made holes in his stomach, bowel and intestine and he is now fighting for his life after surgery," she said.

Kanji was shot late last week, and the three-year-old Maine Coon is now fighting for its life (42953498)

Vets had recovered the pellet he was shot with and estimated Kanji had been shot on either Thursday or Friday based on the levels of infection.

"He's still in hospital now. They say he's doing well but the next three days are crucial," she said.

"I just don't understand the mentality of why someone would do this," she said. "I know hunting goes on around here for birds and pheasants, I know that, but he's a big cat. You can't mistake him," she said.

Today Suffolk Police have launched an investigation to find out who shot the cat.

A force spokesman said: "Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/63418/20."

The police investigation will rely on witnesses coming forward, however, because the gun used in the shooting does not need to be registered.

Ms Boucher said the injuries showed just how dangerous these types of guns can be.

"If it can do so much damage to an animal of that size what would have happened to something smaller?"

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket