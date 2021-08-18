A Honda Jazz parked on Elizabeth Parade in Newmarket has been targeted in a catalytic converter theft early this morning.

The car, which was parked outside a home, was targeted between midnight and 7am this morning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them via online reporting, entering the crime reference number 37/45431/21.

Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen. (50356126)

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

