Newmarket police investigating theft of catalytic converter on Elizabeth Parade
Published: 16:26, 18 August 2021
| Updated: 16:40, 18 August 2021
A Honda Jazz parked on Elizabeth Parade in Newmarket has been targeted in a catalytic converter theft early this morning.
The car, which was parked outside a home, was targeted between midnight and 7am this morning.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them via online reporting, entering the crime reference number 37/45431/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
