Catalytic converters have been stolen from cars in two Suffolk villages.

Suffolk Police is appealing for information to the thefts in Gazeley, near Newmarket, and Kelsale in East Suffolk.

The incident in Gazeley's Mill Road took place some time between 12am and 8am on Saturday, February 18.

Two separate incidents have been reported in Gazeley and Kelsale. Picture: iStock

A catalytic converter was then stolen from a car parked in Carlton Road, in Kelsale, between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/9982/23 (Kelsale) or 37/9982/23 (Gazeley)