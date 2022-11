Multiple vehicles have been targeted in a catalytic converter theft spree in Exning.

A catalytic converter was removed from a VW vehicle parked in Chapel Street sometime between 10pm on November 23 and 8am on November 24, which has the crime reference number 37/75300/22.

In King George Avenue, two vehicles were targeted around 8.05pm on Monday, including a Honda vehicle, which a witness saw two males underneath. Crime reference number 37/75586/22.

Police are appealing for information.

An attempt was made to remove a catalytic converter from another vehicle parked in King George Avenue, with the exhaust being damaged in the incident, which has a crime reference number of 37/75590/22.