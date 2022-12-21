The reason behind a water outage which affected parts of West Suffolk this morning has been revealed.

Residents in Fordham, Snailwell and Red Lodge woke up to little or no water due to a burst water main.

Engineers from Anglian Water were dispatched to the scene, and the issue is set to be fixed by later this evening.

However, a spokesperson explained the change in temperatures has led to a number of leaks across the area.

"Like everywhere else across the country the hard freeze of last week has now turned into a rapid thaw. This has led to a number of bursts and leaks across the country, including in Newmarket," said a spokesperson for Anglian Water.

“We have operational teams out on the ground working around the clock to deal with these and get things back to normal quickly.

"We have the lowest level of leakage in the country, so we are using all our experience and technology to do this."

A swathe of West Suffolk and East Cambs seems to have woken up to no, or little, water supply! Typically British spirit in local co-op, knowing glances & wry smiles exchanged as dwindling bottled water supply was rapidly purchased! @AnglianWater don’t yet know what the cause is… pic.twitter.com/epUKLW7j74 — Richard Rout (@RichardRout) December 21, 2022

Water is expected to be restored to customers by 6pm.

The spokesperson added: "We apologise for the disruption that this may be causing and we thank our customers in Newmarket for their patience.