Detectives release CCTV image of man they would like to speak to in connection with assault in Newmarket

By Cameron Reid
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:39, 18 August 2025

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in a town.

A man in his 40s was assaulted at about 8.15pm on August 8 at the July Course in Newmarket.

Anyone with information or anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image is asked to contact police online via the website quoting reference 35/59894/25.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Newmarket. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Alternatively, call 101.

