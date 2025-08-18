Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in a town.

A man in his 40s was assaulted at about 8.15pm on August 8 at the July Course in Newmarket.

Anyone with information or anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image is asked to contact police online via the website quoting reference 35/59894/25.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Newmarket. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Alternatively, call 101.