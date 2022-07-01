Police are appealing for help to locate a woman officers want to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage and public disorder.

At around 6.15pm on May 26, a female was involved in an argument at Newmarket Community Hospital in Exning Road, where there was a misunderstanding over access.

The female is then alleged to have damaged doors to gain entry and verbally abused a member of staff.

Police wish to speak to this woman in relation to an incident at Newmarket Community Hospital. (57694336)

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman depicted should contact Newmarket police, quoting crime reference 37/33588/22 & 37/33435/22