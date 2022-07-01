Newmarket criminal damage incident sparks CCTV appeal as Suffolk Police look to speak to woman
Published: 11:00, 01 July 2022
| Updated: 11:24, 01 July 2022
Police are appealing for help to locate a woman officers want to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage and public disorder.
At around 6.15pm on May 26, a female was involved in an argument at Newmarket Community Hospital in Exning Road, where there was a misunderstanding over access.
The female is then alleged to have damaged doors to gain entry and verbally abused a member of staff.
Anyone who knows the identity of the woman depicted should contact Newmarket police, quoting crime reference 37/33588/22 & 37/33435/22