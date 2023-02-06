Police issue CCTV appeal after Samsung phone stolen from shop in Newmarket
Published: 10:38, 06 February 2023
| Updated: 12:52, 06 February 2023
Police have issued a CCTV picture of two men they would like to speak to following an incident in a Suffolk town.
The theft took place in Gee Gee's Wine Bar in All Saints Road, Newmarket on Sunday, January 29 at 4.15pm.
Officers are investigating the incident after a Samsung Zfold phone was stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference number 37/6025/23 via the website.
Alternatively, call 101.