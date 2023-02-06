Police have issued a CCTV picture of two men they would like to speak to following an incident in a Suffolk town.

The theft took place in Gee Gee's Wine Bar in All Saints Road, Newmarket on Sunday, January 29 at 4.15pm.

Officers are investigating the incident after a Samsung Zfold phone was stolen.

Police have issued a CCTV picture of two men they would like to speak to. Picture: Bury St Edmunds Police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference number 37/6025/23 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.