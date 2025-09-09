Newmarket criminal damage at business in Sun Lane prompts CCTV appeal
Published: 12:55, 09 September 2025
| Updated: 13:20, 09 September 2025
A CCTV appeal has been launched after an incident of criminal damage at a Newmarket business.
Officers said windows at a property in Sun Lane were smashed at about 3.47am on Sunday, August 31.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him or has any other information to aid the investigation should get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting incident reference, 37/49212/25.