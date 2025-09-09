Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Newmarket criminal damage at business in Sun Lane prompts CCTV appeal

By Ash Jones
ash.jones@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:55, 09 September 2025
 | Updated: 13:20, 09 September 2025

A CCTV appeal has been launched after an incident of criminal damage at a Newmarket business.

Officers said windows at a property in Sun Lane were smashed at about 3.47am on Sunday, August 31.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you know this man? Picture: Suffolk Police
Anyone who recognises him or has any other information to aid the investigation should get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting incident reference, 37/49212/25.

