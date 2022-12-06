Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with two burglaries and an attempted burglary in a Suffolk village.

The crimes were at the same premises in Herringswell, near Newmarket and Mildenhall, over the past three months.

The most recent occasion was on November 25 between 11.30am and midday, when scrap metal was taken from a farm outbuilding.

Police would like to contact a man who was driving a white transit van. Picture: Suffolk Police

The same premises were entered on October 20 at about 2.15pm and CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to identify.

Officers would also like to contact a man who was driving a white transit van.

The burglaries took place at a farm outbuilding in Herringswell. Picture: Suffolk Police

CCTV images have been released. Picture: Suffolk Police

Police have asked anyone who has any information that could assist the inquiry, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/75115/22 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.