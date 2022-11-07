Police are appealing for help to find four people they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault that took place in a Suffolk town.

The incident involved two men, aged 26 and 30, who were both assaulted in Newmarket High Street which resulted in them sustaining serious injuries, on Saturday, July 23 at about 3.45am.

One man sustained a suspected broken jaw and broken eye socket, while the other man sustained a deep cut to the eyebrow and right knee.

Two men were assaulted in Newmarket, sustaining serious injuries. Picture: Suffolk Police

Police enquires have continued in recent weeks to identify the offenders and officers have now obtained CCTV stills of four people officers want to speak to.

Officers ask anyone who recognises them, knows who they are or knows of their whereabouts should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/46808/22.