It looks set to be a great year for 19-year-old Ryan Kananagh who was named Best Newcomer at the prestigious Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards ceremony held in York on Monday night.

Cheering him on were his mother Claire, younger brother Conal, his girlfriend Molly Heywood and trainer Amy Murphy as he received his trophy from former national hunt champion jockey Richard Johnson.

Ryan, one of four Newmarket staff to scoop awards, said: “I was so shocked that I didn’t know what to say.

Celebration time. Ryan with, from left, trainer Amy Murphy, his mother Claire, brother Conal and girlfriend Molly

“It was very emotional but I managed to answer a few questions.”

Ryan won £5,000 which was match-funded to his colleagues at Amy’s Southgate Stables.

The event took place on the same day that Ryan took a big step towards his ambition to become a jockey when he started on a two-week course at the Newmarket Racing School which could lead to him getting his apprentice licence in time for the start of the new season.

Ryan was training to be an electrician at West Suffolk College until it was closed during the Covid lockdown when he got a part-time job at Southgate Stables.

“All through lockdown I kept learning and learning and I just fell in love with being around the horses and finding out all their different characters,” said Ryan.

“When college re-opened, I decided the course wasn’t what I wanted so I gave it up and went to work for Amy full-time.”

And Ryan’s love affair with racing proved more important than even he could have imagined in November 2021 when his much-loved older brother Niall, who was 20, died from a brain tumour which had been diagnosed only a month earlier.

Ryan said he was in a very dark place.

“It hit us all very hard but after two weeks I went back to work and the horses made me smile again. Now, more than a year since Niall died I have been surprised at how far I have come and one of the main reasons for that is working with horses.”

Ryan was one of nine finalists from in and around the Newmarket area to be shortlisted by the judges and another three of them also took the top prize in their category.

On the shortlist with Ryan for the newcomer category was 20-year-old Stephanie Wing, who works for trainer George Scott at Eve Lodge Stables.

The Community Award went to Exning-based trainer, Gay Kelleway, who has spent the past year organising help for horses and other animals caught up in the war in Ukraine.

“I’ve had a wonderful career thanks to horses,” said Gay, who has trained for 32 years. “At this point in my life I decided it was the right thing to give something back.”

Also shortlisted for the Community Award was Margo Walsh, the Jockey Club’s operations and community projects officer.

In the Stud Staff category, it was an all-Newmarket final with Bethan Byrne, of the Godolphin Management Company, pipping Andrew Rawlin, broodmare manager at Blue Diamond Stud at Six Mile Bottom and Davina Burrows, yard manager at Deerfield Farm Stud in Dullingham, to the title.

Bethan, who has worked at Dalham Hall Stud for for 15 years, is a member of the nominations team which is responsible for administration of the list of mares which will visit one of Godolphin’s star-studded stallions during the covering season.

She is also PA to the director of stallions and has played a part in the company’s mentoring scheme and its education and charity programme.

The award for dedication went to Claire Ricks, who has worked in racing for more than 40 years and, at 68 years old, still rides out every morning and drives the horsebox for Newmarket trainer Marco Botti.

Claire, for whom a 17-hour day is not unusual, said she was contemplating retirement.

“While I can still do the job, I’m happy to carry on for another season. After that we’ll have to see”.

Also on the final shortlist in the dedication category was Patrick McConville, stud hand and tractor driver who also looks after the paddocks at Hascombe and Valiant Stud in Cheveley where he has worked for 28 years.